India, Nepal discuss ways to take forward bilateral ties, development cooperation

India and Nepal on Saturday discussed ways to take forward bilateral ties and development cooperation following the change in government in Kathmandu, with visiting Nepalese foreign minister Shisir Khanal calling for a “genuinely transformative relationship” driven by economic transformation and result-driven diplomacy. EAM S Jaishankar meets Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal during a meeting in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar/PTI)

Khanal arrived in New Delhi on Friday, days after a visit by Rabi Lamichhane, the head of Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), signalling the desire of the new regime in Kathmandu to take forward ties with India. The RSP scored a sweeping victory in the general election held in March, months after the so-called Gen Z uprising ousted the government of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met Khanal on Saturday to review bilateral ties, including development cooperation, connectivity, trade and transit, energy and people-to-people ties, and discuss regional and multilateral issues.

Jaishankar said on social media the two sides had a detailed discussion on “our unique partnership” and he reiterated India’s commitment to work with Nepal for mutual progress and prosperity.

Khanal said in televised opening remarks at the meeting that Nepal’s new government had a “clear and decisive mandate for good governance, economic transformation and result-driven diplomacy”. He added, “We carry no old baggage, only a firm resolve to build a genuinely transformative relationship with our close neighbour and most important partner.”

He referred to Lamichhane’s article in Hindustan Times that described India and Nepal as stakeholders of a proud, ancient civilisation, and said Kathmandu places the “highest priority” on its ties with New Delhi.

Jaishankar, in his opening remarks, said India and Nepal share a very special relationship built on a strong foundation of people-to-people ties, cross-border connect and shared cultural and religious traditions. “Today we have an opportunity to take it forward in…newer domains like startups, AI, IT...,” he said.