They catch a celebrity, click photos and make noise: Uddhav Thackeray's dig at NCB after Aryan Khan's arrest

Where is Mundra port where drugs worth crores of rupees were seized, Uddhav Thackeray asked in his Dusshera speech, in his first comment after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. 
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said Maharshtra Police have recovered drugs worth 150 crore.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his Dusshera speech this year trained the gun at the Narcotic Control Bureau without taking its name and said that while the agency is recovering a little amount of drugs, the Maharashtra cops have recovered drugs worth 150 crore. "All they are interested in is to catch celebrities, get their pictures clicked and make some noise," Uddhav Thackeray said in his first comment regarding the ongoing drugs issue in Mumbai after the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a cruise rave party.

"They have painted a picture that Maharashtra has become a drug capital. That is not the case. In Mundra, there was a drug haul of crores. While your agencies are recovering pinch of ganja, the Maharashtra cops have recovered drugs worth 150 crore. You are interested in is to catch celebrities and get their pictures clicked," Uddhav said.

The chief minister said that there is an attempt to defame Maharashtra, to project a picture of Maharashtra as if it is the hub of drugs. "Maharashtra is being looked at through a different lens. While we are being targetted, why are places like Uttar Pradesh, where rapes happen, not criticised as well?" Uddhav said adding that politicians who have now lost power are trying to malign the state's image like 'rejected lovers sometimes throw acid on a girl who spurns them'. "If they call the Mumbai Police ‘mafia’, then what will you term the UP Police?” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year, Bollywood has come on the radar of the NCB for its alleged nexus of drug dealing. Scores of Bollywood actors have been summoned by the NCB for interrogation, many have been detained and arrested. NCB's latest raid on a cruise rave party is now in the news as Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested in connection with the case. The agency has made so far 20 arrests in the case, while it is probing other Bollywood-drugs cases parallelly.

