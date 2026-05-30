...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘They wanted to kill me’: Abhishek vows to move Supreme Court after attack allegedly by BJP workers

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that BJP workers attacked his convoy during a visit to West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 08:55 pm IST
Written by Priyanjali Narayan
Advertisement

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that BJP workers attacked his convoy during a visit to West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, claiming the incident was an attempt on his life and vowing to seek legal recourse in the Supreme Court.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to meet families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026.(PTI)

"They wanted to kill me... The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this... I will definitely move to court..." Banerjee said.

Banerjee alleged that the authorities deliberately failed to intervene despite being informed about the situation by his security personnel.

He claimed that no additional forces were deployed to the spot, suggesting that higher authorities allowed the incident to continue and made no effort to prevent further violence.

Also Read | Eggs, stones, shoes hurled at Abhishek Banerjee as 'BJP workers' rough up TMC MP | WATCH

‘We will go to court’: Abhishek Banerjee

“From 11 a.m. onwards, goons were kept in that community hall to pelt stones. Look at what's happened to my glasses... They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye,” he said.

"He's punched me in the back, chest, arm, and leg, I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two... You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and strong, the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down."

(With inputs from ANI)

 
tmc supreme court west bengal abhishek banerjee
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / ‘They wanted to kill me’: Abhishek vows to move Supreme Court after attack allegedly by BJP workers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.