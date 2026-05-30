Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that BJP workers attacked his convoy during a visit to West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, claiming the incident was an attempt on his life and vowing to seek legal recourse in the Supreme Court.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones, shoes and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to meet families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal, Saturday, May 30, 2026.(PTI)

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"They wanted to kill me... The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this... I will definitely move to court..." Banerjee said.

Banerjee alleged that the authorities deliberately failed to intervene despite being informed about the situation by his security personnel.

He claimed that no additional forces were deployed to the spot, suggesting that higher authorities allowed the incident to continue and made no effort to prevent further violence.

Also Read | Eggs, stones, shoes hurled at Abhishek Banerjee as 'BJP workers' rough up TMC MP | WATCH

‘We will go to court’: Abhishek Banerjee

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{{^usCountry}} "This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace. Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go upto the Supreme Court to fight this case..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This clearly shows that the way one death happened here, similarly, more 2-4 deaths should happen; only then will they get some peace. Let them do whatever they want. We have everything recorded. We will go to court. I will go upto the Supreme Court to fight this case..." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Detailing the alleged attack, Banerjee claimed that bricks, eggs and stones were hurled at him and his convoy. He alleged that the violence was carried out by miscreants despite local residents continuing to welcome and support his visit. The TMC leader also claimed to possess video evidence of the incident and alleged that goons had been stationed in a nearby community hall ahead of the attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Detailing the alleged attack, Banerjee claimed that bricks, eggs and stones were hurled at him and his convoy. He alleged that the violence was carried out by miscreants despite local residents continuing to welcome and support his visit. The TMC leader also claimed to possess video evidence of the incident and alleged that goons had been stationed in a nearby community hall ahead of the attack. {{/usCountry}}

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“From 11 a.m. onwards, goons were kept in that community hall to pelt stones. Look at what's happened to my glasses... They hit my eye with a brick, and I can't open my eye,” he said.

"He's punched me in the back, chest, arm, and leg, I was wearing a helmet, otherwise my head would have been split in two... You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and strong, the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down."

(With inputs from ANI)

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