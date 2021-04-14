Third and biggest 'Shahi Snan' today at Kumbh, Uttarakhand CM urges people to follow Covid-19 guidelines

The devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Haridwar on the occasion of third and biggest 'Shahi Snan' or royal bath of the Kumbh Mela early on Wednesday. According to the schedule of major events, four 'Shahi Snan' and nine 'Ganga Snan' will take place at Haridwar this year.

The first royal bath was held on March 11 on the occasion of Mahashivratri, while the second took place on April 12 (Monday) on Somvati Amavasya.

"Baisakhi's snan is considered to be biggest of all four 'Shahi Snan' and 11 snans of Kumbh combined. Compared to 1.60 crore people who arrived here in 2010, as captured by satellite image, around 6 lakh people arrived this year for Baisakhi snan," said inspector general of police and Kumbh Mela incharge Sanjay Gunjiyal.

Chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat appealed to the people on Tuesday to follow Covid-19 guidelines, like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and sanitising hands - during the third 'Shahi Snan'. He said that separate timings for the holy dip by each Akhada at Har ki Pauri have been earmarked while the rest of the ghats (river banks) will be open for devotees.

Masks were not worn by a large number of devotees on Monday and social distancing appeared impossible at an event in which, according to Uttarakhand government, about 35 lakh people participated.

The 'snans' are a part of the Kumbh Mela that is being held in Haridwar from April 1 to April 30. Kumbh Mela, one of the major festivals of the Hindu community, has been limited to 30 days this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In normal circumstances, it continues for nearly four months.

Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India - Nashik (Maharashtra), Haridwar (Uttarakhand), Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), and Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh).

Like several other states, Uttarakhand also recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid cases and fatalities this year with 1,925 people testing positive on Tuesday. The hill state also recorded 10 more fatalities due to the infection.

Dehradun district with 775 cases, Haridwar with 594, Nainital with 217 and Udham Singh Nagar with 172 led the infection table.