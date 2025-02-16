Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Third batch of 157 Indians, deported by US, to land in Amritsar today

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2025 01:08 PM IST

The third batch of 157 Indian deportees set to arrive in Amritsar has maximum of people from Haryana.

The third batch of Indian immigrants will arrive in Amritsar on Sunday evening as the Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration continues. A total of 157 deportees, out of which, maximum are from Haryana, will be in the US military flight set to land at the Amritsar airport.

The first batch of 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US had landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
The first batch of 104 illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US had landed at the Amritsar airport on February 5. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Previous deportations

The arrival of the fresh batch of deportees comes just a day after 119 Indians were brought back from the US on Saturday evening in a military plane. Out of the 119 deportees, 67 were from Punjab and 33 from Haryana, said officials. Of the remaining, eight were from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the deportees who arrived in India on Saturday, two men, Sandeep and Pradeep, who are also cousins, were arrested by Punjab police at the airport. They were wanted in a murder case back home in Punjab’s Patiala. Both the accused hailed from Rajpura town and had already been declared proclaimed offenders in the murder case, said the police.

The first batch of Indian deportees from the US, which included 104 people, were flown in a military plane to India on February 5.

The flights carrying Indian illegal immigrants from the US back to India have been landing at the Amritsar airport. The new batch of deportees will also land at the same location. However, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has expressed his reservation over using Amritsar airport for the purpose.

Talking to the reporters on Satuday, Mann said, “Do not make our holy city (Amritsar) a deport centre…Amritsar is known for the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir, Ram Tirath temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Gobindgarh Fort. Will they allow landing (of deportation flights) at Vatican City, if they (deportees) hail from there?”

He also added that there are many airbases in the country and the flight can be landed at any one of them.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On