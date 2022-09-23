Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘This act does not…’: Prayagraj Police after video of namaz in UP hospital

‘This act does not…’: Prayagraj Police after video of namaz in UP hospital

india news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 09:15 PM IST

The police said the inquiry found that the woman in the video was offering namaz without any wrong intentions, and without obstructing any work or traffic, for quick recovery of the patient.

The video of patient's attendant offering namaz outside a ward at a government hospital in Prayagraj is being widely shared on social media.(Source: Twitter)
ByAniruddha Dhar

The Prayagraj Police on Friday said no crime was committed after a video of a patient's attendant offering namaz outside a ward at a government hospital in the Uttar Pradesh city had gone viral on social media.

"The inquiry found that the woman in the video was offering namaz without any wrong intentions, and without obstructing any work or traffic, for quick recovery of the patient. This act does not fall into any category of crime," Prayagraj Police tweeted.

The video is being widely shared on social media with many commenting that it's illegal to offer prayers in public spaces. However, others, including politicians, believe there is nothing wrong if someone offers a prayer for the well-being of their loved ones.

“If admitted to the hospital, taking care of their relatives, in some corner, without hurting anyone. If they pray according to their religion, then what is the crime in this? Does the UP Police have no other work? Wherever namaz is offered, FIR is registered against the namazis,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.

In a similar incident two months ago, there were protests by Hindu right-wing groups over offering namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. Those who offered the prayer were arrested but later granted bail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
namaz prayagraj uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP