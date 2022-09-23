‘This act does not…’: Prayagraj Police after video of namaz in UP hospital

The Prayagraj Police on Friday said no crime was committed after a video of a patient's attendant offering namaz outside a ward at a government hospital in the Uttar Pradesh city had gone viral on social media.

"The inquiry found that the woman in the video was offering namaz without any wrong intentions, and without obstructing any work or traffic, for quick recovery of the patient. This act does not fall into any category of crime," Prayagraj Police tweeted.

The video is being widely shared on social media with many commenting that it's illegal to offer prayers in public spaces. However, others, including politicians, believe there is nothing wrong if someone offers a prayer for the well-being of their loved ones.

“If admitted to the hospital, taking care of their relatives, in some corner, without hurting anyone. If they pray according to their religion, then what is the crime in this? Does the UP Police have no other work? Wherever namaz is offered, FIR is registered against the namazis,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted in Hindi.

In a similar incident two months ago, there were protests by Hindu right-wing groups over offering namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. Those who offered the prayer were arrested but later granted bail.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail