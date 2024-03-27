This Assam politician sleeps on a bed of 500 notes in viral photo but truth is...

A photo of Benjamin Basumatary, an Assam politician, sleeping on a pile of ₹500 has gone viral triggering a massive controversy over corruption ahead of the Lok Sabha election 2024. Basumatary is a suspended member of the United People's Party Liberal. In the viral video, the politician could be seen sleeping bare-chested with notes of ₹500 strewn all over his body, face and forehead. This photo of Assam politician Benjamin Basumatary with notes of ₹ 500 strewn all over his body went viral.

As soon as the photo went viral, Pramod Boro, the president of the party said Benjamin is no longer a part of the party as he was suspended on January 10, this year. Disciplinary action was taken against him and he was removed from the post of the VCDC chairman, Pramod Boro said. "I urge all media outlets and social media users to refrain from linking Mr. Basumatry with UPPL. His actions are solely his own responsibility, and the party is not accountable for any of his personal acts," UPPL leader said.



Benjamin Basumatary admitted that it was indeed his photo but was taken five years ago at a party by his friends. The cash in the photo belonged to his sister, he said. "A malicious photo of Benjamin Basumatary has been widely spread by media and social media users associating it with UPPL. It has nothing to do UPPL or BTC Government. The photo was taken five years ago by Mr Basumatary’s friends while they were partying and he was blackmailed with this photo thereafter. The cash in the photo was of Benjamin Basumatary’s sister," Pramod Boro wrote on X sharing Benjamin Basumatary's reaction to the viral video.

On its Twitter handle, AAP Punjab shared the viral photo and said neither ED, CBI nor any state agency of Assam will dare to act against the member of the BJP's alliance in Assam. "Those who've made top class Govt schools & hospitals, are being sent to JAIL. And those LOOTING the public money, are enjoying the perks of power. Shame," AAP Punjab wrote.