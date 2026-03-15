This Indian app beat ChatGPT to become the most downloaded; not Flipkart or JioHotstar
According to download trend tracker Sesortower.com, the IndianOil One app has held the top position in free downloads in India for several consecutive days.
Millions of Indians scrambling to secure cooking gas refills have unexpectedly pushed a little-known utility app to the top of the country’s download charts this week. The surge was so sharp that the platform overtook popular apps like ChatGPT, Flipkart and JioHotstar on app stores.
The official LPG booking platform, IndianOil One, developed by Indian Oil Corporation has climbed to the number one position on the Google Play Store as millions of Indian households attempt to secure gas cylinders during the supply crunch amid West Asia war.
According to download trend tracker Sesortower.com, the IndianOil One app has held the top position in free downloads in India for several consecutive days. On the Google Play Store, it ranked first between March 13 and March 15, while on Apple’s App Store it has remained the most downloaded free app since March 11.
What is IndianOil ONE?
IndianOil ONE is a smartphone application developed by Indian Oil Corporation to help customers manage fuel-related services digitally.
Through the app, users can:
- Book LPG cylinders
- Check booking status and delivery updates
- Locate nearby petrol pumps and IndianOil distributors
- View LPG connection and account details
- Track loyalty points and rewards
The platform effectively serves as a one-stop digital service for IndianOil customers, allowing them to manage LPG and fuel-related requirements without visiting distributors in person.
Tensions in West Asia add to supply worries
The war has affected energy shipments across key maritime routes. Iran has almost blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor through which natural gas shipments from Gulf nations such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Oman are transported to global markets.
The disruption has raised concerns over the availability of cooking gas, prompting consumers to rush to book refills.
The sudden rise in demand has triggered panic bookings across the country, placing LPG booking systems under heavy traffic. Consumers are rushing to place refill requests amid fears of delays and possible shortages in deliveries.
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