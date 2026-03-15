This Indian app beat ChatGPT to become the most downloaded; not Flipkart or JioHotstar

Millions of Indians scrambling to secure cooking gas refills have unexpectedly pushed a little-known utility app to the top of the country’s download charts this week. The surge was so sharp that the platform overtook popular apps like ChatGPT, Flipkart and JioHotstar on app stores. Not ChatGPT or Flipkart, IndianOil One app is India’s top download right now

The official LPG booking platform, IndianOil One, developed by Indian Oil Corporation has climbed to the number one position on the Google Play Store as millions of Indian households attempt to secure gas cylinders during the supply crunch amid West Asia war.

According to download trend tracker Sesortower.com, the IndianOil One app has held the top position in free downloads in India for several consecutive days. On the Google Play Store, it ranked first between March 13 and March 15, while on Apple’s App Store it has remained the most downloaded free app since March 11.