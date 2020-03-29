This is a chance to look within, PM Modi says on Mann ki Baat

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:41 IST

The three-week lockdown can not only help the country fight the coronavirus disease but will also be an opportunity for people to look within, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on said on Sunday his during his Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister urged people to take up old hobbies such as gardening and music during the lockdown to deal with social isolation. He also said people can reconnect with old school friends and read the books they have been meaning to keep themselves busy.

Modi also read out the hobbies and activities that people from across the country have taken up during the stay-at-home period. He said he has noticed that people have started practising musical instruments like the tabla and veena lying around their houses for years.

“You can do this too. You will not only enjoy music but also relive old memories. This time of crisis will not only give you an opportunity to connect with yourself but you will be able to connect with your passion. You will get an opportunity to connect with your friends and family members,” he added.

To a question from a person in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee about keeping fit during the lockdown, the Prime Minister had a deeper answer.

“I have asked you to stay at home and given a chance also look within yourself. This is a chance—don’t go out but look within yourself and get to know yourself,” he said.

He also said he will upload a few videos on social media about what he does to keep fit.

The Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in his address on March 24 as part of the government’s stringent efforts to tackle the spread of Covid-19 that has infected nearly 1000 people and killed 25 in India so far.