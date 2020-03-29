e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / This is a chance to look within, PM Modi says on Mann ki Baat

This is a chance to look within, PM Modi says on Mann ki Baat

The Prime Minister urged people to take up old hobbies such as gardening and music during the lockdown to deal with social isolation.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file photo)
         

The three-week lockdown can not only help the country fight the coronavirus disease but will also be an opportunity for people to look within, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on said on Sunday his during his Mann ki Baat.

The Prime Minister urged people to take up old hobbies such as gardening and music during the lockdown to deal with social isolation. He also said people can reconnect with old school friends and read the books they have been meaning to keep themselves busy.

Also read: Please forgive me, bear a little longer, PM Modi says on Mann ki Baat

Modi also read out the hobbies and activities that people from across the country have taken up during the stay-at-home period. He said he has noticed that people have started practising musical instruments like the tabla and veena lying around their houses for years.

“You can do this too. You will not only enjoy music but also relive old memories. This time of crisis will not only give you an opportunity to connect with yourself but you will be able to connect with your passion. You will get an opportunity to connect with your friends and family members,” he added.

Also read: With a shloka, PM Modi says we must fight Covid-19 head-on

To a question from a person in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee about keeping fit during the lockdown, the Prime Minister had a deeper answer.

Watch: ‘Social distance does not mean emotional distance’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

“I have asked you to stay at home and given a chance also look within yourself. This is a chance—don’t go out but look within yourself and get to know yourself,” he said.

He also said he will upload a few videos on social media about what he does to keep fit.

The Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in his address on March 24 as part of the government’s stringent efforts to tackle the spread of Covid-19 that has infected nearly 1000 people and killed 25 in India so far.

tags
top news
‘Please forgive me’: PM Modi’s apology to the poor hit by national lockdown
‘Please forgive me’: PM Modi’s apology to the poor hit by national lockdown
Mumbai woman dies of Covid-19, says BMC; Maharashtra toll rises to 7
Mumbai woman dies of Covid-19, says BMC; Maharashtra toll rises to 7
Don’t leave for native places in country’s interest: Kejriwal to migrant workers
Don’t leave for native places in country’s interest: Kejriwal to migrant workers
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
WhatsApp makes a big change to its key feature: A weekly wrap
WhatsApp makes a big change to its key feature: A weekly wrap
trending topics
Covid-19 UpdateCoronavirus Live UpdatesSrinagar Coronavirus CasesNoida Coronavirus UpdateCoronavirus Cases Statewise DetailsSwara BhaskarChhattisgarh Coronavirus updateDivyanka TripathiPM Modi Mann ki Baat

don't miss

latest news

india news