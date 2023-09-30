News / India News / 'This is barbarism, pure and simple': Congress slams Centre over National Museum being vacated

'This is barbarism, pure and simple': Congress slams Centre over National Museum being vacated

ByShobhit Gupta
Sep 30, 2023 02:31 PM IST

Jairam Ramesh while posting pictures of the National Museum on his X had said that there was no guarantee that it would survive the supposed relocation.

The Congress on Sunday slammed the central government over Delhi's National Museum being vacated under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The grand old party alleged that yet another majestic structure will be lost as part of the "systematic erasure campaign" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

National Museum, New Delhi.(X/ Jairam Ramesh)
National Museum, New Delhi.(X/ Jairam Ramesh)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor while expressing his concern said that vacating the National Museum is nothing more than "barbarism, pure and simple."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"A historic building of immense architectural importance is to be demolished and replaced by a cookie-cutter government building! And in the meantime there will be no National Museum for two years at least. This is barbarism, pure and simple." he said on X (formerly Twitter).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, while posting pictures on the museum on his X account, had said that there was no guarantee that this national treasure would survive the supposed relocation.

"Yet another majestic building that combines finely the modern with the traditional is to vanish by the end of this year. The National Museum designed by G B Deolalikar and inaugurated in December 1960 is being demolished. Incidentally, he also designed the main block of the Supreme Court which hopefully will survive," he said.

"The nation loses not just a majestic structure but also loses a piece of its recent history which is the target of a systematic erasure campaign of the Prime Minister. It has over 2,00,000 priceless exhibits and there is no guarantee that this national treasure will survive the supposed relocation," Ramesh added.

The National Museum, home to a collection of rich ancient artefacts, is likely to be vacated by the end of 2023 as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, news agency PTI reported citing the sources on Thursday.

It is not clear whether the over 60-year-old building will be retained or bulldozed after its collections are shifted.

The collections would reportedly be stored in the proposed Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum in the North and South Block of the Raisina Hill complex.

The National Museum was inaugurated in the Rashtrapati Bhavan by C Rajagopalachari, the then Governor-General of India on August 15, 1949, before finding a home at Janpath.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out