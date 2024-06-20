‘This is your govt…have faith’: Centre's assurance to students after UGC-NET 2024 cancelled

Day after announcing the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 examination, the Centre reassured the students that their best interest will be kept in mind when it comes to the National Eligibility Test. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan further said that a CBI probe has been launched after Centre got reports of the examination being compromised. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

While speaking on the cancellation of the UGC-NET 2024 exam, Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI, “I want to assure the students, this is your govt...have faith, the interest of students is key to us...Yesterday evening, IC4 gave input on UGC-NET that there is a possibility that the exam was compromised. We researched and we also felt that the exam was compromised...we cancelled the exam and initiated CBI enquiry.”

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, the education minister spoke about the cancellation of the exam and said, “We take responsibility, we have to rectify system.” He further assured the students that no irregularities or malpractice will be tolerated by the government.

Pradhan said in the press conference that the UGC-NET examination was cancelled because the paper was leaked on Darknet. Earlier, the National Testing Agency announced that the paper was cancelled because the “integrity of the examination was compromised.”

The education minister also said that the Centre will form a high-level committee to look into the functioning of the NTA amid the cancellation of the UGC-NET and the raging row over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance exam.

"The government is going to form a high-level committee regarding reforms in NTA. The committee will be expected to make recommendations to further improve NTA, its structure, functioning, examination process, transparency and data security protocols. Zero-error testing is our commitment," Pradhan said at a press conference.

On the NEET issue, Pradhan said,"In the context of the NEET exam, we are in touch with Bihar government. We are receiving some information from Patna. Police Police are investigating and a detailed report will be submitted by them. Following credible information, strict action will be taken against the guilty."

Protests erupted in different parts of the country after the UGC-NET 2024 examination was cancelled by the Education Ministry on Wednesday. Around 50 students from different universities were detained after student outfits such as SFI, AISA, NSUI participated in the nationwide protests against the Education Ministry.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)