‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:54 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again called for peace on Tuesday as violence continued in the northeastern part of the national capital and the death toll in the incidents of shooting, stone-pelting and arson increased to nine.

“Met with victims of violence being treated at the GTB Hospital and Max Hospital. Hindus, Muslims, policemen - none have escaped unhurt.. this madness must end immediately,” he tweeted after visiting the hospitals.

Before meeting the victims of the violence, Arvind Kejriwal prayed at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also present with him at Rajghat.

“The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in the past two days. There has been a loss of lives and properties. If the violence increases it will affect everyone,” Arvind Kejriwal said, according to news agency PTI, at Rajghat.

“All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence,” he said.

Kejriwal met Union home minister Amit Shah earlier in the day and took part in a meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party leader chaired to review the situation in the national capital.

“Meeting with home minister Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace,” he said while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri also attended the meeting.

Kejriwal also held an emergency meeting of his party’s legislators and officials from the affected areas and appealed the protesters to maintain peace.

“Four persons have been brought dead today. Five people lost their lives yesterday. The toll has risen to nine,” Sunil Kumar, the medical superintendent of GTB Hospital, was quoted as saying by ANI.

More than 100 people have also been injured in northeast Delhi violence over two days after clashes broke out between pro-and anti-CAA protesters.