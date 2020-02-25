e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims

‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims

Before meeting the victims of the violence, Arvind Kejriwal prayed at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also present with him at Rajghat.

india Updated: Feb 25, 2020 17:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and DPCC President Subhash Chopra speak to the media after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law, at North Block, in New Delhi.
Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and DPCC President Subhash Chopra speak to the media after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law, at North Block, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again called for peace on Tuesday as violence continued in the northeastern part of the national capital and the death toll in the incidents of shooting, stone-pelting and arson increased to nine.

“Met with victims of violence being treated at the GTB Hospital and Max Hospital. Hindus, Muslims, policemen - none have escaped unhurt.. this madness must end immediately,” he tweeted after visiting the hospitals.

Before meeting the victims of the violence, Arvind Kejriwal prayed at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat. Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia and other leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were also present with him at Rajghat.

“The entire country is worried about the violence that took place in Delhi in the past two days. There has been a loss of lives and properties. If the violence increases it will affect everyone,” Arvind Kejriwal said, according to news agency PTI, at Rajghat.

“All us are here to offer our prayers to Gandhi Ji who was a follower of non-violence,” he said.

Kejriwal met Union home minister Amit Shah earlier in the day and took part in a meeting the Bharatiya Janata Party leader chaired to review the situation in the national capital.

“Meeting with home minister Amit Shah was positive and it was decided that all parties will take steps to restore peace,” he said while speaking to reporters after the meeting.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri also attended the meeting.

Kejriwal also held an emergency meeting of his party’s legislators and officials from the affected areas and appealed the protesters to maintain peace.

“Four persons have been brought dead today. Five people lost their lives yesterday. The toll has risen to nine,” Sunil Kumar, the medical superintendent of GTB Hospital, was quoted as saying by ANI.

More than 100 people have also been injured in northeast Delhi violence over two days after clashes broke out between pro-and anti-CAA protesters.

tags
top news
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom: Trump on CAA row
Live| ‘Anything I can do’: Trump again offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
Live| ‘Anything I can do’: Trump again offers to mediate between India and Pak on Kashmir
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘This madness must end’: Kejriwal says after meeting Delhi violence victims
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘If Opposition leader does his job diligently...’: Sena taunts Fadnavis
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
‘Don’t understand selection, new team in almost every match’: Kapil Dev
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Tin cans no more? Pakistan looks at creating a standard for locally-made cars
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
Inzamam gives 4 reasons why ‘there has never been a cricketer like Sachin’
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
PM Modi, ‘friend’ Donald Trump announce $3 bn defence deal, invoke Pak terror
trending topics
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019Maujpur CAA ProtestsAnti-CAA protests in JafrabadDelhi gang rapeTrump India visit day 2Defence DealJanhvi KapoorShahid KapoorAmit Shah

don't miss

latest news

india news