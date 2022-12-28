This MP demands Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata, writes to President Murmu: ‘...a legend’

On a day when Ratan Tata turned 85, YSR Congress Party MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju demanded that the industrialist be conferred with Bharat Ratna. He reportedly wrote to President Droupadi Murmu urging for the country's highest civilian award to Ratan Tata.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Several billionaires will be born on this earth but the one that do leave a lasting impact are people like the phenomenal industrialist Ratan Tata," news agency PTI quoted Raju as saying in a letter to Murmu.

Raju – the Lok Sabha MP from Narasapuram in Andhra Pradesh – emphasised that "Ratan Tata is a legend and one existing personality who deserves Bharat Ratna." He also said Tata will be "a pervading presence in nation's list of the philanthropic billionaire" and requested Murmu to "positively consider honouring Sri Ratan Tata with Bharat Ratna as a humanitarian bolstering noble causes."

In October, Ratan Tata was awarded 'Sewa Ratna' by RSS-affiliated Sewa Bharti for work in the field of philanthropy. Twenty-five other dignitaries and institutions were also awarded for their selfless social service, news agency PTI reported. Ratan Tata was unable to attend the function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Ratan Tata celebrates his birthday Wednesday, social media was flooded with wishes and messages for him. Tata - hailed as the iconic Indian business tycoon and industrialist - was born in Mumbai in 1937 on this day. #RatanTata also trended online. Birthday wishes poured in from all quarters including from political leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON