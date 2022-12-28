Ratan Tata Birthday: Leaders, netizens extend their wishes to top industrialist

Ratan Tata celebrated his 85th birthday Wednesday and social media was flooded with wishes and messages of support for the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group of Industries. The iconic Indian business tycoon and industrialist - who is an inspiration to millions worldwide - was born in Mumbai in 1937 on this day.

Twitter users rushed to wish him on his special day and #RatanTata began trending online. Birthday wishes also poured in from political leaders, including the Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis and Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction).

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister tweeted: "Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji! Sir, wishing you a very long life and very good health!"

Heartiest birthday greetings to the legendary Shri Ratan Tata ji!

Sir, wishing you a very long life and very good health! @RNTata2000 pic.twitter.com/IHjQop8Fqa — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 28, 2022

Aditya Thackeray wrote: "Best wishes to Ratan Tata ji on his birthday. His passion for profession and compassionate nature is truly inspirational for us all."

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and leader of the Telugu Desam Party, N Chandrababu Naidu, tweeted: "Birthday greetings to the legendary Ratan Tata, an entrepreneur par excellence admired for his business acumen, leadership and philanthropy. I wish him good health and happiness."

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi also tweeted.

"Extending birthday greetings to Shri Ratan Tata Ji. His contribution to the Indian business sector is unparalleled. Praying for his good health and long life," Joshi said.

"If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.”



-Ratan TATA



Happy Birthday @RNTata2000 Sir 🙏#HBDTATA #TataGroup #Legend pic.twitter.com/3siNEiKeFy — Prashanth Balaraman 💎 (@PrashanthAdmk) December 28, 2022

"Happy birthday to Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji. May you be healthy and live long, this is what I wish to God," Gadkari said.

Over the years Ratan Tata has served as an inspiration to countless people, including top business leaders of the country. In September, Harsh Goenka - chairman of the RPG Group - shared an inspirational clip of an old speech by Tata and said, "(This is) what really excites Ratan Tata…"

Happy birthday greetings to dear Chairman Emeritus of @TataCompanies Shri @RNTata2000 sir ! Wishing you long life and good health #Tatas #RatanTata pic.twitter.com/JBfpmF0nd0 — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) December 28, 2022

In the video, Ratan Tata was heard saying, "The greatest pleasure I have had is trying to do something everybody says could not be done."

In August, Ratan Tata made headlines after he backed a startup that connects senior citizens with young graduates for meaningful friendships. The startup was founded by Shantanu Naidu, 30, who manages Ratan Tata’s office and his startup investment portfolio.

