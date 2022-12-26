Shinde-Fadnavis govt divided over bringing resolution on border dispute

Nagpur Uncertainty looms large over the resolution on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute in the state legislature on Monday as the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party are divided over it. Though BSS announced on Friday to bring the resolution on Monday, BJP’s state leadership is reportedly not keen on it.

Excise minister Shambhuraj Desai, who belongs to chief minister Eknath Shinde-led BSS on Friday had announced to bring ‘stronger and aggressive’ (than Karnataka’s) resolution on Monday. The announcement came in the backdrop of a resolution passed in Karnataka Assembly on Thursday on the issue. The agenda of the both the houses of legislature for Monday however has no mention of the resolution. According to the leaders from the BSS, the BJP is not very keen on bringing the resolution immediately, leading to the deferment in bringing the resolution.

“It is unlikely to be tabled immediately on Monday as it is not been shown in the order of the day. BJP expects to gain in Karnataka out of the dispute in the ensuing Assembly polls early next year. Maharashtra BJP leaders are in two minds over the counter resolution on the dispute as they feel that it would hurt party’s electoral prospects in the neighbouring state. Though no final discussion has been taken as yet, the resolution may come later in the week in the winter session,” said a BSS leader requesting anonymity.

“The CM is very keen on resolution as he is facing the hit from opposition which has blamed him for the ‘soft stand’ in comparison to his Karnataka counterpart,” the leader said.

A senior BJP leader said that the decision over the resolution is expected to be taken after a meeting between senior leaders from two ruling parties and the resolution may be brought ‘soon’. The party wants to be careful the resolution would say since it does not want problems for its governments in either state.

The opposition, on the other hand, has decided to step up the attack against ruling parties on Monday over the issue, along with other issues including NIT land allotment, phone tapping among others. It has moved an adjournment motion in the legislative council demanding debate on the border row by keeping other business aside.

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is expected to attend council proceedings on Monday. MVA constituents – Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress - that had boycotted the Assembly proceedings on Friday, will attend the house on Monday. Before that, a meeting of the three parties is expected to take place in the presence of Thackeray.

“We have decided to step up our attack in the second and concluding week,” said a senior Congress leader.

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has been cornering the Shinde-Fadnavis government for last few weeks over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue since Karnataka claimed 40 villages from Maharashtra. Aggressive and provocative stand taken by the Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on the dispute has flared up the tension between two states. Amid the row, the Karnataka Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday vowing to not compromise on the border dispute blaming Maharashtra for ‘creating’ it.

The border row between the two states flared up last month after Bommai stated that they were seriously considering to lay claim over 40 villages in Jat in Sangli. It led to the violent protests on border and an intervention by union home minister Amit Shah. Maharashtra moved Supreme Court in 2004 demanding the inclusion of 865 Marathi speaking villages in three districts of Karnataka into Maharashtra.