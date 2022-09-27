Home / India News / What really excites Ratan Tata? Harsh Goenka shares video. Watch

Published on Sep 27, 2022

In August, Ratan Tata made headlines after he backed a startup that connects senior citizens with young graduates for meaningful friendships. The startup was founded by Shantanu Naidu, 30, who manages Ratan Tata’s office and his startup investment portfolio.

Industrialist Ratan Tata with the founder of Good fellows Shantanu Naidu in August. (PTI)
Indian businessman Harsh Goenka on Monday shared an inspirational clip of an old speech by Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group of Industries, and tweeted: "(This is) what really excites Ratan Tata…"

In the eight-second clip Ratan Tata says, "The greatest pleasure I have had is trying to do something everybody says could not be done." The full speech was reportedly delivered by Tata at the Automotive Hall of Fame’s induction and awards ceremony in 2015.

The video shared by the chairman of RPG Group conglomerate gathered over 50,000 views, over 2,300 'likes' and more than 350 'retweets' on Twitter within two hours of it being posted.

One Twitter user replied, "Same excitement should exist in all. We carry thinking of 'could not be done' initially. We convert possible into impossible without evaluating. Mr Tata has proved to be different with 'can do' attitude."

Another person wrote: "Ratan Tata is an enigma. His adversaries have underestimated him in the past starting from Russy Modi. Ratan Tata is soft outside - shy polite diffident, but he's harsh Tata Steel inside and brooks no challenge. You cross his path at your peril!"

"You don’t know what it is to be lonely until you spend time alone wishing for companionship," Tata said, "You don’t mind getting old, until you get old and you find it's a difficult world."

