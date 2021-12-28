Happy Birthday Ratan Tata: Posts by Ratan Tata that will leave you with a smile

Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, turned 84 today. Born on December 28, 1937, he is among the most respected business tycoons in the country. This Indian industrialist and philanthropist is also an avid user of Instagram. And more often than not, his posts create a buzz among people. They also leave netizens with different emotions. On his birthday, we have collected some posts by Tata that will leave you smiling.

A wish for festive season

In his most recent post, Tata shared a note for his followers on Instagram. He mentioned how the year has been difficult for most but also wished a better time ahead for everyone. He shared the note with a smiling picture of his.

Praising a man shielding a dog from the rain

Ratan Tata’s love for animals, especially dogs, is well known. He also often takes to Instagram to share dog-related posts. Just like this one where he shared an image of a man shielding a dog from rain. In the caption, he also praised the man.

Picture with the piano

In a heartwarming post, a few months ago, he talked about learning piano. He also shared an image of himself playing the musical instrument.

Nostalgic post on JRD Tata’s birth anniversary

On Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata’s (JRD) on his 117th birth anniversary, Ratan Tata shared a tribute. The sweet words written by the industrialist will surely leave you with a smile.

Which one of these posts is your favourite?