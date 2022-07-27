This Rajasthan 'bowler' impresses Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader's reaction

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share the story of Bharat Singh, 16, a resident of Rajasthan who practices bowling by making fishnet nets. Impressed by the talent of the boy from Rajsamand district, Gandhi asked chief minister Ashok Gehlot to help make his dream come true.

"Amazing talent is hidden in every nook and corner of our country, and it is our duty to recognize and promote them. I request @ashokgehlot51 ji, please help this child to make his dream come true," Gandhi wrote while retweeting the video.

The chief minister responded to Gandhi's request by acknowledging that he will take the matter forward and would take appropriate action for the youngster.

Journalist Deepak Sharma had tweeted the 6-second video. “This 16-year-old child of the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan is rich in amazing talent, the spirit of Bharat Singh, who is practising by making nets from fish nets in a small village, is commendable. Do you realise that if this young man gets professional help, our nation may get a great bowler in the future," Sharma tweeted in Hindi earlier.

The video has received more than 1.15 lakh views. More than 2,500 people liked it and over 500 people retweeted the video. Social media users who were amazed by the young bowler's game left insightful comments. The youngster was referred to as the "next Jasprit Bumrah" by a user. Another person claimed that the boy is strong.

