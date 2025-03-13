Menu Explore
This sweet shop is selling Gujiyas for 50,000 per kg for Holi. Here's why

ANI |
Mar 13, 2025 09:44 AM IST

As Holi celebrations sweep across the country, a sweets shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has come up with a unique and luxurious idea of the 'Golden Gujiya'.

As Holi celebrations begin in the country, a sweets shop in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has come up with the unique idea of the 'Golden Gujiya'.

Workers carry Gujiyas, a sweet dish, specially made for the Holi festival, before packing for customers at a sweet shop in New Delhi.(Representational image)
Workers carry Gujiyas, a sweet dish, specially made for the Holi festival, before packing for customers at a sweet shop in New Delhi.(Representational image)

Amid the skyrocketing sweet prices during this festive season, this shop has come up with exclusive sweet, priced at 50,000 per kilogram while it costs 1300 per piece. The price of the sweet has left people in awe.

Speaking to ANI, the shop manager, Shivakant Chaturvedi explained the reasons behind the price. He stated that the Golden Gujiya has a layer of 24-carat-gold and special dry fruit filling which makes it special.

"Our 'Golden Gujiya' has a layering of 24-carat gold. The stuffing has special dry fruits. 24-carat gold and silver are also eaten. This 'guj]iya' costs 50,000 per kg and 1300 per piece," he said.

Traditional Gujiyas are sweet dumplings typically filled with khoya, nuts, and dried fruits. What sets this version apart is the generous use of edible gold leaf, which gives it a distinctive golden hue.

Meanwhile, a sweet shop in Lucknow made a world record and entered its name in the India Book of Records by preparing India's largest Gujiya of 25 inches, weighing 6 kilograms.

The Executor, India Book of Record, Pramil Dwivedi stated that this gujiya had broken all the records.

"...This gujiya breaks all the records. When the owner claims so, we searched and found that such gujiya was never prepared earlier..." Dwivedi told ANI.

The preparations for Holi is in full swing all over the country with people started preparing for Holika Dahan today. With just a day left for the festival of colours, people from all over the nation have flocked to the markets to grab the colours and pichkaris.

Homes are being decked up with vibrant decorations, and sweets like gujiyas are being prepared in kitchens across the country. People are stocking up on their festive essentials. (ANI)

Follow Us On