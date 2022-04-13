This Zomato delivery agent lost teaching job, Twitter raises money to buy bike

This is a story of social media outreach and how it can change the life of a person through a simple online campaign. Durga Meena from Bhilwara district in Rajasthan had lost a teaching job during the unprecedented situation of Covid-19. Struggling to make ends meet, this English teacher was compelled to deliver Zomato orders on a bicycle in the scorching heat.

A user, Aditya Sharma, 18, recently spotted Meena and first tweeted about him on Sunday, saying that the Zomato agent rode his bicycle in the scorching heat of Rajasthan to deliver his order on time.

“Today my order got delivered to me on time and to my surprise, this time the delivery boy was on a bicycle,” he wrote, adding that the temperature in his city was around 42 degrees Celsius.

Aditya's April 11 post was being widely shared on social media.

After a brief conversation, Aditya came to know that Durga Meena is reeling under a financial crisis since the pandemic, and he was delivering food on the bicycle for the past four months.

He also found out that Meena has completed his graduation and wants to pursue a master's degree course. He was also trying to save money for a laptop, to teach students online, and for a bike, to make his job at Zomato easier.

"His name is DURGA MEENA, 31 years old. he has been delivering for 4 months and earning 10k around a month. Durga is a teacher and he is into teaching for the past 12 years during covid, he lost his job of teaching in a school and he was talking with me in English. He has done his bachelor's in BCOM and wants to pursue MCOM but due to his financial condition, he started to work with zomato . He knows everything about the internet Durga told me he wants to have his own laptop with good wifi so he can teach students online..." he tweeted.

Aditya then sought help from people on Twitter. When people came to know Meena is working sincerely and struggling in the midst of so many troubles. Aditya got a flurry of people giving money through crowdfunding.

Guys, I want to raise crowdfunding of 75k I know its a huge amount but if this reaches 75k people and each person gives 1 rs we can fulfill his wish of having a bike even he said he will return all the money of downpayment SUCH AN HARDWORKING PERSON," Aditya said in another tweet.

On Tuesday after, Aditya tweeted a picture of the Hero Splendor that was bought for Meena using the crowdfunded money.