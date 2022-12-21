'States that don't help...': Amit Shah on drugs-terrorism link in Lok Sabha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the drugs menace is a serious problem in the country and claimed that those countries promoting terrorism in India are using the profits from drugs for the same.

“Our government has a zero-tolerance policy towards the issue of drugs. Those countries promoting terrorism in our country are using the profits from drugs for the same. The presence of this dirty money also gradually hollows our economy,” Shah said in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

“The drug menace is a serious problem which is destroying generations. The profits being made from the drugs are utilised for terrorism as well,” Shah added.

Shah also alleged that those states that don't help central agencies are enabling drug traffickers, adding that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been empowered by Parliament to carry out investigations along with the NCB into drug trafficking.

“Our government's policy is very clear, those consuming drugs are victims, we should be sensitive towards them and give victims a conducive atmosphere for their rehabilitation. But those involved in drug trafficking should not be spared,” the Union home minister warned.

Shah said the government has mapped the drug network across the states. “No matter how big the criminal is, in the next two years there will be a situation that they will be behind the bars,” he claimed.

“Borders are the responsibility of the central government, but when we give rights to the BSF, it's said that the rights of states are being taken, now how will the BSF work there? The BSF seizes drugs but doesn't have the right to file a case. Those politicising this issue are promoting drug trafficking,” the minister told the lower house.

