'Those gloating over TMC, DMK's failure…': Priyanka Chaturvedi slams Oppn over 'lack of unity'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday slammed infighting within the parties which are a part of the INDIA bloc, while stating that this is “what the voters reject.”

Chaturvedi said that the “voters reject” such divides, alleging that the BJP “exploits” it.(Sansad TV)

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The former Rajya Sabha MP criticised the “gloating” from allies over Trinamool Congress's loss in Bengal and DMK's defeat in Tamil Nadu as “shameful”. “The kind of gloating coming from within own India Alliance over the failure of TMC and DMK is shameful to see,” Chaturvedi said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} In West Bengal, the BJP defeated Mamata Banerjee's TMC to form government in the state for the first time, winning 207 seats. The TMC secured 80 seats in the Assembly polls. Meanwhile, actor-turned-poltician Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats, with the DMK reduced to 59 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In West Bengal, the BJP defeated Mamata Banerjee's TMC to form government in the state for the first time, winning 207 seats. The TMC secured 80 seats in the Assembly polls. Meanwhile, actor-turned-poltician Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu with 108 seats, with the DMK reduced to 59 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mamata and Stalin also lost the respective constituencies they were contesting from – Bhabanipur and Kolathur. Both the TMC and DMK have been a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc. ‘ Saw similar boasting when Kejriwal, Tejashwi lost’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamata and Stalin also lost the respective constituencies they were contesting from – Bhabanipur and Kolathur. Both the TMC and DMK have been a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc. ‘ Saw similar boasting when Kejriwal, Tejashwi lost’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Flagging some allies' behaviour after their loss, Chaturvedi also drew similarities with the poll setbacks faced by Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flagging some allies' behaviour after their loss, Chaturvedi also drew similarities with the poll setbacks faced by Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Election results out, decoding what swung the votes in Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam

“Saw similar boasting when Arvind Kejriwal, Tejaswi Yadav (part of India Alliance) lost and in AAP’s recent split,” the Sena (UBT) leader said, adding that these allies were now “aiming their guns” at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year.

Chaturvedi said that the “voters reject” such divides, alleging that the BJP “exploits” it. “These divides are exactly what the voters reject and BJP exploits. 2024 was not one party leading the way in the opposition, it was a joint collaborative effort by all parties combined,” she said in the post, while urging parties to “remember” why the INDIA bloc was formed.

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“So please back off and remember the spirit of why India Alliance came about in the first place,” she said.

‘Put petty politics aside’: Rahul warns against ‘gloating’

Chaturvedi's post comes even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, one of the noted faces in the Opposition bloc, also took to social media platform X to slam the “gloating” in his party and others.

“Some in the Congress, and others, are gloating about TMC’s loss,” the Lok Sabha MP said, alleging the “theft” of Assam and Bengal's mandate.

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“They need to understand this clearly - the theft of Assam and Bengal’s mandate is a big step forward by the BJP in its mission to destroy Indian democracy,” he said, urging allies and his party leads to “put petty politics aside.” “This is not about one party or another. This is about India,” Gandhi added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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