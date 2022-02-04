Those who fired at Owaisi's car were hurt by his anti-Hindu sentiments: Police

Two people who have been arrested for open firing on Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy in Meerut told the police that they were hurt by the AIMIM chief's anti-Hindu comments. Five teams have been formed into the investigation into the firing. An illegal 9mm pistol was recovered from one of the perpetrators.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telangana minister KTR condemned the attack as outrageous and utterly reprehensible. "Glad you are safe Asad bhai. Outrageous & utterly reprehensible; Strongly condemn this act of cowardice," KTR tweeted.

Owaisi said he was attacked when he was returning from the roadshow in Meerut. "I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls," he added.

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel while speaking on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha raised the issue of firing on Owaisi's car on Thursday. He said there should be no biases in dealing with issues and action should be taken against the culprits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaleel tool to Twitter to announce that all the units of AIMIM across the country will protest on Friday against the incident.

"All AIMIM units across the country will be registering a peaceful protest on Friday and will be submitting memorandum to respective DMs/Commissioners seeking thorough investigation into attacks on Asad Owaisi. Also seeking highest security at his public meetings in UP," Jaleel tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON