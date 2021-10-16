‘Those who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history’: Amit Shah on renaming Ross Island

Union home minister Amit Shah who’s on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands talked about the government’s decision to rename one of the islands after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, stating that it was done so that “people who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah claimed that for years “efforts were made to diminish the image of many leaders” but it is time to create space for them in the history of this nation.

“This year we're celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. When we see the life of Netaji, we feel that injustice happened to him. The place he deserves was not given to him in history,” the home minister added.

Also Read: Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on October 24

Ross Island, one of the islands in the archipelago of Andaman and Nicobar, was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018 while on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The country draws inspiration from Andaman. That is why the government has issued a notification and I am proudly announcing that henceforth, Ross Island will be known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep,” the Prime Minister had said on the occasion. He also announced that Neil Island will be known as Shahid Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep henceforth.

Shah, who is in Andaman to review development projects, also visited Cellular jail, a colonial jail used to exile political prisoners by the British, and laid a wreath at the martyr’s column, and talked about the importance of this colonial structure in Indian history.

"There cannot be a greater pilgrimage than this cellular jail. This place is a 'mahatirth' where Savarkar experienced inhuman torture for 10 years but did not lose his courage, his bravery," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shah urged youth to visit Andaman and Nicobar, referring to it as the “pilgrimage place of Independence”.