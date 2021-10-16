Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / ‘Those who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history’: Amit Shah on renaming Ross Island
india news

‘Those who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history’: Amit Shah on renaming Ross Island

Amit Shah claimed that for years “efforts were made to diminish the image of many leaders” but it is time to create space for them in the history of this nation.
Amit Shah urged youth to visit Andaman and Nicobar, referring to it as the “pilgrimage place of Independence”.(ANI )
Published on Oct 16, 2021 03:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah who’s on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands talked about the government’s decision to rename one of the islands after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, stating that it was done so that “people who have sacrificed their lives should get a place in history”.

Shah claimed that for years “efforts were made to diminish the image of many leaders” but it is time to create space for them in the history of this nation.

“This year we're celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav and the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. When we see the life of Netaji, we feel that injustice happened to him. The place he deserves was not given to him in history,” the home minister added.

Also Read: Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on October 24

Ross Island, one of the islands in the archipelago of Andaman and Nicobar, was renamed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018 while on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Andaman.

RELATED STORIES

“The country draws inspiration from Andaman. That is why the government has issued a notification and I am proudly announcing that henceforth, Ross Island will be known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep,” the Prime Minister had said on the occasion. He also announced that Neil Island will be known as Shahid Dweep and Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep henceforth.

Shah, who is in Andaman to review development projects, also visited Cellular jail, a colonial jail used to exile political prisoners by the British, and laid a wreath at the martyr’s column, and talked about the importance of this colonial structure in Indian history.

"There cannot be a greater pilgrimage than this cellular jail. This place is a 'mahatirth' where Savarkar experienced inhuman torture for 10 years but did not lose his courage, his bravery," he said.

Shah urged youth to visit Andaman and Nicobar, referring to it as the “pilgrimage place of Independence”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah andaman & nicobar islands
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Income tax department searches laptop firm, finds large-scale under-invoicing of imports

New agreement to boost vaccine production under Quad partnership for Indo-Pacific in the offing

Eight Surat tuition centre students test positive for Covid-19, classes sealed

Minister hits out at Aryan Khan case investigator, says ‘friend' used as witness
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP