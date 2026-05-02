‘Those who misuse state power…’: Pawan Khera reacts to SC relief, cites ‘political vendetta’

A day after the Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera, the Congress leader on Saturday said the relief was not just personal but a message against the misuse of state power, alleging “political vendetta” behind the case.

Congress leader Pawan Khera speaks during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (File photo/PTI)

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The case stems from remarks made by the Congress leader in connection with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

The order came from a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar, which said the competing allegations could be tested during trial rather than requiring custodial interrogation at this stage.

Reacting to the court's observation, Khera said, “My bail is not only a personal victory and a source of relief, but also a reminder to those who misuse state power that as long as we remain a Constitutional Democracy, personal liberty cannot be sacrificed for political vendetta.”

Stressing the larger principle at stake, he added, “No matter, how formidable falsehood may seem, it is the truth that triumphs… Satyameva Jayate!” He also thanked Congress leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi for their “unwavering support”.

Singhvi’s appeal, Sarma’s sharp response

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{{^usCountry}} A day earlier, the court’s relief had prompted a pointed appeal from Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the later's sharp response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day earlier, the court’s relief had prompted a pointed appeal from Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the later's sharp response. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to observations in the judgment, Singhvi urged the CM to reconsider his stance. “There is also a larger issue,” he said, adding, “Let me preface it by saying I am nobody to advise the CM of Assam.” He then asked, “I, with folded hands, request the CM of Assam… does he not wish that he should genuinely reconsider his stand as reflected in the judgment?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to observations in the judgment, Singhvi urged the CM to reconsider his stance. “There is also a larger issue,” he said, adding, “Let me preface it by saying I am nobody to advise the CM of Assam.” He then asked, “I, with folded hands, request the CM of Assam… does he not wish that he should genuinely reconsider his stand as reflected in the judgment?” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sarma, however, pushed back strongly. He said he does not need “lessons on democracy, public discourse or decency” from Singhvi, adding that “decency and him can never be in the same room.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarma, however, pushed back strongly. He said he does not need “lessons on democracy, public discourse or decency” from Singhvi, adding that “decency and him can never be in the same room.” {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the Supreme Court’s order, Sarma maintained that the legal battle is far from over. “This is just the beginning, not the end,” he said.

Taking to X, Sarma said that the case involves “a woman who has nothing to do with politics.” He alleged that her character was attacked “on national television using forged documents from other countries,” and said he was confident that courts would take note and that “the guilty will be punished.”

Court flags ‘political rivalry’

The top court noted that the case carried elements of political rivalry, underlining that the “allegations and counter-allegations were prima facie politically motivated.” It also made clear that the veracity of claims would be examined during trial.

While granting protection from arrest, the court directed Khera to cooperate fully with the investigation, appear before police when required, and refrain from influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence. It also left the door open for the trial court to impose additional conditions if necessary.

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Khera had approached the apex court after the Gauhati High Court denied him anticipatory bail on April 24.

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