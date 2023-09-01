‘Those who mocked PM now stand exposed as jokers’: Union Minister's attack on Congress

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Friday took a dig at the Opposition over its criticism of the Unified Payments Interface system promoted by the Modi government. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Chandrashekhar wrote, “This is a reminder how the UPA / I.N.D.I.A used to mock PM @narendramodiji's vision of technology in governance and now stand exposed as jokers. Moral of Story : Those who bet against PM's vision and his determination to transform India - will embarass themselves n fail.”

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar(Mint File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | German minister ‘fascinated’ as he checks out India's UPI system

Chandrashekhar also attached a news report along with the post and an old video of Congress leader P Chidambaram in which the leader can be heard saying, “I give you the numbers…80 per cent of all transactions in Germany are cash. You say that the world is going cashless…the world is not going cashless. The world is moving towards cash.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The news report read, “UPI transactions may have crossed 10 billion in August.”

The Union Minister's criticism comes after the National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday announced that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions crossed the 10 billion mark in August.

READ | Soon make offline, AI-powered transactions: RBI announcement for UPI users

"Drumroll please! UPI has just shattered records with an astonishing 10 billion plus transactions. Join us in celebrating this incredible milestone and the power of digital payments. Let's keep the momentum going and continue to revolutionize the way we make transactions with UPI!," NPCI posted on X.

READ | In May, UPI hits record 9 billion transactions worth ₹14 lakh crore. Top points

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UPI transactions on August 30 stood at 10.24 billion.

Criticising the Modi government's ‘Digital India’ campaign earlier in 2017, Congress leader P Chidambaram said that one could not go to a village and talk about a cashless economy…"You go there and the people ask 'What digital?' It is very difficult to get away with a lie. The best way to do so is to utter the biggest lie." he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON