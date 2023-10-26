‘Those who oppose Lord Ram are roaming on streets’: Chief priest of Ram Temple

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a formal invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya scheduled on January 22, 2024, a political slugfest has erupted with opposition leaders questioning whether it would become just a party event just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Ayodhya's chief priest (File)

Slamming the opposition leaders' remarks, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest at the Ram Mandir said that people talk according to their mindsets. Sanjay Raut can see only elections but the consecration ceremony is a matter of faith and devotion.

"People talk as per their mindset. Sanjay Raut can see only elections. The pran pratishtha is a matter of faith, of belief, of devotion and the PM has been invited for it. Earlier too, he had performed the groundbreaking ceremony and bhumi pujan. Now that the temple is almost built and its pran pratishtha will be held on 22nd January (2024), the PM has been invited and he has accepted the invitation. This is not about sacrifices, this is about devotion and belief," he told news agency ANI.

Das further said that PM Modi has blessings of Lord Ram that's why he is in power but those who denied the existence of Lord Ram are roaming on the streets and will continue to do so.

"As far as politics and elections are concerned, they will come and go but all political parties should understand that the PM has blessings of Lord Ram. That is why he is in power and will continue to do so. Those who oppose Lord Ram are roaming on the streets and will continue to do so," he added.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut took a dig at the prime minister saying that PM Modi can go anywhere except Manipur, adding that there was no need to invite him to Ayodhya as he would have gone there by himself.

"There is no need to invite the Prime Minister. He would go by himself. He is the PM; he would definitely go. Why would anyone leave such a big event? PM Modi can go anywhere except Manipur, he can also go to Israel or Gaza too," Raut said.

Additionally, Congress leader Salman Khurshid asked whether the invitation was being sent to only one party. "Is this becoming a party event now? God belongs to everyone. Every party should have received the invitation. They should have at least made it clear that everyone will be invited. I have not come across any such statement," Khurshid said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust on Wednesday invited PM Modi to place the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. PM Modi accepted the invitation and said it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.

(With inputs from agencies)