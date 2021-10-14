Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Thousands forgotten': Veer Savarkar's grandson on 'father of the nation' row
india news

'Thousands forgotten': Veer Savarkar's grandson on 'father of the nation' row

A row broke over on Wednesday after defence minister Rajnath Singh said that it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Veer Savarkar filed mercy petitions. Singh also claimed that there was a deliberate conspiracy to defame Savarkar.
The Union minister was speaking after releasing a book on Savarkar.(HT Photos)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 09:55 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, on Wednesday said that a country like India cannot have one father of the nation. "There are thousands who have been forgotten," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The remarks were made in response to All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's comments, who said that that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon declare the RSS ideologue as "the father of the nation".

A row broke over on Wednesday after defence minister Rajnath Singh said that it was on Mahatma Gandhi's request that Veer Savarkar filed mercy petitions. Singh also claimed that there was a deliberate conspiracy to defame Savarkar.

The comments prompted immediate criticism from the opposition parties which accused him of "trying to rewrite history".

The Union minister was speaking after releasing a book on Savarkar.

Reacting to the comments, Owaisi accused the BJP of distorting the history and on Twitter, he also posted a copy of a letter from Gandhi to Savarkar's brother regarding a case, and accused the Union minister of giving a "twist" to what Gandhi wrote. He also said the first petition Savarkar wrote was in 1911, just six months after getting to prison and Gandhi was then in South Africa. Savarkar wrote again in 1913/14 and Gandhi's advice is from 1920, he added.

RELATED STORIES

In a series of posts, Owaisi also said that whoever wrote the speech of Singh, "should be fired".

Meanwhile, speaking further on the issue, Ranjit Savarkar also said that the concept of 'father of the nation' is not acceptable to him. "No one is demanding that Veer Savarkar be called the 'father of the nation' because this concept itself was not acceptable," he also said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
veer savarkar mahatma gandhi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India moves a step forward in achieving E20 fuel dream

Tamil Nadu local body polls 2021: All you need to know

News updates from HT: Navjot Singh Sidhu in Delhi today and all the latest news

New abortion rules for ‘special categories’ of women, details here
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP