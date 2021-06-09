Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Thousands of websites face global outage
india news

Thousands of websites face global outage

The disruption may have caused issues for citizens booking Covid-19 vaccinations, the Financial Times reported.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:05 AM IST
High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission.(AP)

Thousands of government, news and social media websites across the globe were coming back online on Tuesday after being hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to US-based cloud company Fastly.

High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission. They came back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to around an hour.

The disruption may have caused issues for citizens booking Covid-19 vaccinations, the Financial Times reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Love singing along to Bollywood songs? This video may seem highly relatable

Dad surprises step-daughter with new name after adopting her. Watch viral video

Man shares heartening story about coming out to dad, Anushka Sharma ‘hearts’ it

Can you guess how many M&Ms it takes to beat the world record for tallest stack?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
National Best Friends Day 2021
World Oceans Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP