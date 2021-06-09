Thousands of websites face global outage

Thousands of government, news and social media websites across the globe were coming back online on Tuesday after being hit by a widespread hour-long outage linked to US-based cloud company Fastly.

High traffic sites including Reddit, Amazon, CNN, Paypal, Spotify, Al Jazeera Media Network and the New York Times were out of commission. They came back up after outages that ranged from a few minutes to around an hour.

The disruption may have caused issues for citizens booking Covid-19 vaccinations, the Financial Times reported.