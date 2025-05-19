Threatened, near-threatened birds flock to Udaipur’s Menar wetland

In Rajasthan, a small village, less than 50 km off Udaipur, has emerged as a biodiversity hotspot with sightings of several threatened and near-threatened bird species over the last few years. These sightings and community-driven conservation efforts have bestowed Menar with the moniker of “bird village”. Dhandh wetland, along with Brahma wetland and a host of ponds, constitutes the Menar wetland complex. (HT Photo)

Two wetlands — large and deep Brahma and small and shallow Dhandh — along with a host of ponds constitute the Menar wetland complex, providing habitat to nearly 200 species of birds every winter.

A bird census earlier this year, conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society and the state’s forest department, revealed presence of several species of vultures and a large number of resident and migratory wetland birds around the grasslands of the hamlet.

Recent sightings include species such as cinereous vulture, long-billed vulture, Himalayan griffon vulture and Egyptian vulture in the grasslands, besides Asian wooly-necked stork, ferruginous pochard, Dalmatian pelican, and black-tailed godwit in the wetlands.

Villagers conserving these wetlands for generations as a “common” resource for their livestock and water requirements during the dry season, have only recently realised that the hundreds of birds that are spotted in these wetlands, perched on balconies and temple tops, are in fact threatened species.

“We conducted a bird census in Menar along with the forest department. All wetlands in India fall in the Central Asian Flyway. Menar also plays a very important role because of its strategic location in southern part of Rajasthan. It’s important to understand why so many birds are visiting that area,” Sujit Narwade, deputy director, Bombay Natural History Society, said.

He emphasised the key role the “very supportive” local community plays in ensuring the birds are safe.

“Menarians are known for their coexistence with birds. Look anywhere in the village and you will find birds. In Rajasthan, we largely see this love for nature. We see the same thing at Khichan bird sanctuary as well,” he added.

Menar is not one wetland, but a complex of wetlands, making it conducive for birds, which normally visit large areas with multiple wetlands and grasslands. “For example, cranes will feed in the farm land and come to roost in the wetland. There are so many grasslands nearby which also support unique and endangered species like vultures. This is seen in Menar. We are trying for some long-term studies around the village to understand the commute of migratory birds,” Narwade said.

Menar wetland complex was notified in 2023, effectively giving it legal protection and ensuring that the land use cannot be changed. However, the move has evoked mixed reactions from the locals, popularly known as Menarians.

While residents are happy with the recognition to their collective conservation efforts running into generations, their primary concern stems from the apprehension whether such legal protection would restrict their rights to graze livestock or extract fertile soil from wetlands.

A proposed 765-KV sub grid power station near the Kheroda wetland, also part of the Menar complex, is also a reason for their concern as locals believe the project could endanger migratory birds that traverse Kheroda on their way to Menar. The gram panchayat of Kheroda has objected to the proposal, according to documents seen by HT.

“These wetlands are formed through a collection of rainwater and overflow from our farms. Brahmasagar overflow forms Dhandh wetland while Dhandh lake’s overflow creates other ponds. We do not extract water from these overflow wetlands because these are left for livestock and birds,” Shankar Lal Menariya, former vice-sarpanch of Menar, said.

Villagers’ resolve to the wetland free of disturbance may also have helped create a bird habitat in Menar.

“Hunting and fishing is not allowed here. Even disturbance to still water is discouraged. There is strict penalty for those who violate. The birds need fish, which is in abundance in these wetlands,” local resident Mangi Lal Menariya (82) said.

The scientific assessment of bird diversity has enhanced the pride of villagers, who see themselves as custodians of these wetlands, the octogenarian said.

“We have consciously decided not to allow any shops, commercial establishments bordering these wetlands because that can disturb the birds,” another resident Shankar Lal said.

Birders like Darshan Menariya, by documenting the frequent sightings in the recent years, have played crucial role in establishing Menar as a key bird habitat.

“You can never become familiar with any species unless you know their names. Once I started identifying them by name, it became addictive and very interesting,” Darshan, who also teaches at a government school, said.

“During winter, you can see 200 species of birds. We see two species of Pelicans — greater white pelican and Dalmatian pelican — as well as common cranes, flamingos that come from Rann of Kutch, and sarus cranes, etc. Black-necked stork has started breeding in Brahma Talab. We have created some islands for roosting of these birds and planted acacia mainly for their nesting,” he said. “We also see a lot of common pochards here. They are an indicator of clean water. Bar- headed geese also come in large numbers from high altitude areas.”

Darshan’s work has also inspired several youngsters take up birding as a hobby. “Every time there is a rare bird sighting many of us are very excited. Most of the younger generation can identify birds here,” 20-year-old Hemlatha, Darshan’s niece, said.

Sharing Aravalli commons

In sharp contrast to some parts of the Aravallis, where mining and real estate are threatening common lands, Gogunda in Udaipur district sees a network of ponds being conserved, utilised and carefully rationed by villagers. The rule here is clear — use water from wetlands efficiently for irrigation, leave the rest for livestock, wild animals, insects and birds.

Kanji Ka Guda village in Gogunda tehsil is an example of how wetlands, pastures, hills, small streams and sacred groves are carefully managed as “common” lands spanning around 400 hectares of Aravalli landscape.

“The rule is that villagers can take water only for the Rabi crop. There is enough water for the crop. The rest will be left for livestock, animals and birds because if there is no water, there is no life,” Bawar Singh (70), head of a local committee looking after pasture land, said.

Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), a non-profit, in its monitoring of the area has found at least 36 species of odonates (insects), including the red marsh trotter, black stream glider, blue ground skimmer, ditch jewel, blue darner, and little blue marsh hawk. These findings are likely to be published in a journal soon.

Migratory bird species, including greenish warbler, garganey, citrine wagtail, Siberian stonechat, ferruginous duck, white wagtail, western yellow wagtail, green avadavat, red-breasted flycatcher, bluethroat, common pochard, green-winged teal, northern pintail, gadwall, and northern shoveler are also reported in Gogunda.

Just as in most places across Rajasthan, caste is a dominant aspect in all villages, including Menar. But when it comes to “commons”, the rules are even.

“You may say that caste inequities take a backseat when it comes to access of common resources,” Vinod Paliwal, senior programme manager, Foundation for Ecological Security, said. While Gogunda is largely dominated by scheduled tribes, Menar is an all-Brahmin village.

(The reporter is a recipient of Promise of Commons Media Fellowship, on the significance of Commons and its community stewardship)