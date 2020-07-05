Three arrested in Bhopal for assault on journalist

india

The police in Bhopal arrested three people on Sunday on charges of assaulting a journalist on Saturday night, when the journalist objected to their act of drinking and causing a nuisance in his locality, police said.

While the Opposition launched an attack on the state government for poor law and order situation in the state capital as only four days back two students including an engineering student were murdered by a group of miscreants when the two refused to give them money for liquor, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra spoke of stringent action against the accused.

The victim-- Dhanjay Pratap Singh, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar in Bhopal, working with a vernacular daily, sustained a fracture in one of his arms when the accused attacked him with iron rods. He was hospitalised after the attack where his condition was said to be stable, police said.

The accused were identified as Mohit Saxena, a resident of Azad Nagar, Anmol, a resident of Awadhpuri and Chirag Walis, a resident of Ayodhya Nagar in Bhopal and they were booked under Sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene acts and words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Earlier, on Thursday night five miscreants including two minors killed two students including an engineering student in Navjivan Colony in Bhopal, after the students allegedly refused to give money to the accused for liquor.

According to police, the students- Yogesh Lodhi and Karan Sondhiya with another friend were standing on the road and talking to each other in Navjivan colony when the accused including Virendra Bharti, Akhilesh Mehra and Bharat Vishwakarma met the two minors asked them for money to purchase liquor. When Yogesh and Karan refused to give the money, the accused who were already in an intoxicated state attacked the two with sharp-edged weapons.

Later, local residents informed the police. Yogesh and Karan were rushed to hospital where they died in Hamidia Hospital on Friday during treatment. All the five accused were arrested on Saturday.

Additional director general (ADG) of police in Bhopal, Upendra Jain said, “In both the incidents police acted swiftly and arrested the accused. Patrolling has been intensified by the police in the capital.”