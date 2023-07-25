3 bills introduced in Lok Sabha

Three bills, including one to include two communities of Chhattisgarh in the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs), were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, as the Union government succeeded in transacting some legislative business amid continuous uproar over the Opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence in both Houses of Parliament.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government tabled the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023. in the Lower House.

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023 aims to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up a National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country. It also seeks to make dental education affordable and raise its standards, and make quality oral healthcare accessible. It also seeks to standardise the process for dental graduates to join state dental registers, obtain licences to practice dentistry and apply for graduate programs through a National Exit Test (Dental).

The proposed NMC will replace the current Dental Council of India which currently regulates dental education and the profession of dentistry throughout India. The panel will comprise a chairperson, seven ex-officio members, and 22 part-time members appointed by the central government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 seeks to set up a National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947. The bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions and maintenance of a national as well as state registers.

It also includes provisions for a common entrance test, compulsory registration, and a temporary licence for qualified foreign nationals who are nurses and midwives to practice in India.

Besides the two bills, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was introduced by the government in the Lok Sabha. The bill, tabled by Union minister Virendra Kumar, seeks to include Mahra and Mahara communities in the Scheduled Castes’ list of Chhattisgarh. Assembly elections are due to be held in the state later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bills were tabled even as the Opposition continued their protests, through sloganeering and holding of placards, demanding a statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur in both Houses.

Punjab MP Manish Tewari said he tried to speak on the Manipur violence but was asked by the Chair to speak only on the bills. “Tried to raise the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha. Only to be cut off rather abruptly & brusquely,” he tweeted.