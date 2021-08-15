Three fire brigade employees die after hydraulic crane collapses

Three firemen died after a hydraulic crane collapsed on them when they were putting up the national flag at the post office building in Maharaja Bada area in Gwalior, the district collector said.

The victims were identified as Pradeep Rajoriya, 32, Kuldeep Dandotiya, 35 and Vinod Sharma, 55.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sent condolences to the bereaved families. He also announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each.

Gwalior collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said, “The trolley of the hydraulic crane of the municipal corporation broke down and the employees, who were sitting on the trolley, fell down. A watchman was also injured in the incident.”

After the accident, the family members and other employees of the fire brigade held a protest at Maharaj Bada. They want a high level inquiry into the matter as the crane was purchased a few years ago and never used to douse a fire at any highrise building.

“The accident raised questions over the quality of the crane. A detailed inquiry should be conducted. My brother died not because of crane but because of corruption,” said Rameshwar Dandotiya, a relative of one of the victims.

An inquiry has been ordered. The additional collector will probe the matter, officials said.