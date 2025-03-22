Idukki , Three persons have been detained in connection with the recovery of the dead body of a man missing since Thursday morning in this hill district, police said. Three held after missing man''s body found in manhole in Kerala''s Idukki

The preliminary investigation indicates it may be a case of murder. The deceased has been identified as Biju Joseph, a native of Chungam in Thodupuzha, police added.

Joseph's body was found in a manhole located inside a godown of a catering firm in Kalayanthani, near Thodupuzha.

He had been missing since early Thursday after leaving home for a morning walk. On Friday, his relatives filed a missing person report with the Thodupuzha police.

During the investigation, police recovered Joseph's clothes and shoes.

According to police, investigators initially attempted to contact his former business partner, a native of Kalayanthani, but his phone was switched off.

As the probe progressed, three persons, including the business partner, were taken into custody.

Joseph’s death has been linked to a financial dispute with his former business partner, police said.

The two had been involved in joint businesses, but Joseph had allegedly refused to pay his partner’s share despite repeated demands.

In response, the business partner is suspected of hiring two goons from Kochi to abduct Joseph. However, during the abduction, a scuffle ensued, leading to Joseph's death, police said.

The trio then disposed of the body in a manhole leading to a waste disposal pit inside the godown, later covering it with food waste.

The catering firm where the body was found is owned by Joseph’s former business partner, who is now in police custody.

Of the two other accused, one was previously ordered to leave and not allowed to enter Ernakulam under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Act .

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be disclosed later, a senior police officer said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.