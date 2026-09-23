Three held for harassing, assaulting couple returning from Shiva shrine in Odisha

Three men were arrested in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district for allegedly harassing and assaulting a young couple returning from a Shiva shrine last week, police said. A video of the incident was later circulated widely on social media.

Three men were arrested after a video allegedly showing a young couple being harassed and assaulted in Odisha’s Dhenkanal was circulated on social media.

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Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Sonkar identified the arrested men as Saroj Nayak and Samir Nayak, both from Bania village, and Sangram Rath of Raipur village. They were booked under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those relating to sexual harassment, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and criminal defamation, as well as Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act (concerning the electronic transmission or publication of obscene material).

The incident took place on September 18 when the couple from Cuttack district were returning by motorcycle after visiting the Shiva temple at Kapilash in Dhenkanal. They were allegedly stopped near Bhangargarh in the Shorishiapada area along the Deogaon-Tangi road.

Deep Dive What charges have been filed against the men accused of harassing the couple in Odisha? The accused have been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and Section 67 of the IT Act concerning the publication of obscene material. How did the incident involving the couple in Odisha come to public attention? The incident gained widespread attention after a video of the harassment was circulated on social media, prompting a complaint to the police and subsequent arrests. What measures are being taken by the police following the harassment incident in Odisha? Police are investigating the incident by examining whether others linked to the harassment or the video circulation were involved, ensuring strict action against all participants.

The youths allegedly abused and harassed the couple and recorded the incident, after which the video was circulated on social media.

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A complaint was initially lodged at Choudwar police station in Cuttack on September 19 after the complainants learned that the video had been circulated online. The complaint was subsequently transferred to Gandia police for investigation.

Police said they were also examining whether other people seen in or linked to the incident had participated in the alleged harassment or recording and circulation of the video.

The incident has drawn attention after a similar case in Bihar’s Jamui district involving the alleged harassment of two students also prompted police action following the circulation of videos online.