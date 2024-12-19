Menu Explore
Three held in Indore on suspicion of involvement in 'anti-national' activities

PTI |
Dec 19, 2024 04:10 PM IST

Three held in Indore on suspicion of involvement in 'anti-national' activities

Indore, Police have arrested two persons and apprehended a 17-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on the suspicion of involvement in "anti-national" activities, an official said on Thursday.

Based on initial clues, an investigation was being conducted to find out whether the three youth were trying to contact terrorist organisations and modules of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI through social media, Additional Commissioner of Police Amit Singh told reporters.

"Videos of radical ideology which could spoil social harmony were found in the mobile phones of the three youth," Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said.

They were apprehended on the information of different agencies monitoring the activities of people on social media, he said, adding that two of them are aged between 20 and 21, while the third one is 17 years old.

The three suspects used to watch content pertaining to radical ideology on Instagram and YouTube and shared it on their Instagram accounts, Vishwakarma said.

He termed as "misleading", as of now, the reports that the three have links with the ISI or any other agency of Pakistan and they wanted to go to Kashmir and join terrorist activities.

Based on intelligence inputs, the three were apprehended from Khajrana police station area of the city on the suspicion of involvement in "anti-national activities," Singh said.

"We are interrogating the three youth. The whole picture will be clear only after investigation and interrogation," the official said.

An FIR has been registered against the three suspects under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 196 , 197 and 353 , he said.

The three persons had left their studies and were engaged in small jobs on a temporary basis, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

India News
