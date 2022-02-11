Three including a pregnant woman set on fire in Darbhanga: Cops

DARBHANGA: Three members of a family, including an eight-month-old pregnant woman, were allegedly set on fire on Thursday when they allegedly tried to stop miscreants from bulldozing their house in Darbhanga, police said on Friday.

Those injured were identified as Sanjay Jha (31), Pinki (36) and Nikki Kumari (20). While Nikki returned home after recieving treatment for burns, Sanjay and Pinki, who is eight months pregnant, were reffered to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), after being admitted at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police, Ashok Prasad, said that prima facie, the incident appeared to be an outcome of a property dispute. “A rival party claimed ownership of the property and tried to grab it. A scuffle ensued, in which three members of the family sustained burn injuries,” the SSP said.

“Police are scanning the CCTV footage and the miscreants will soon be identified. Action will be taken on the basis of the FIR,” he added.

Nikki accused the police of not listening to their repeated pleas for security and accused one Shiv Kumar Jha of involvement in the incident.

“My brother Sanjay and elder sister Pinki, who is eight-months pregnant, have been referred to PMCH with more than 80% burn injuries. We had gone to meet the incumbent Darbhanga SSP on Thursday afternoon to seek protection after apprehending danger from Shiv Kumar Jha, who had allegedly purchased this property illegally. The SSP didn’t meet us and spoke to my sister over the phone assuring her to do the needful,” Nikki said.

She further said that the family was living on the property for the last four decades. “In 2017, we came to know that Shiv Kumar Jha, had illegally purchased this property. The matter is now sub-judice in the Patna high court since 2019. The divisional commissioner has also enforced a stay order in 2021,” she said.

