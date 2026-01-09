Three Indians among 28 crew of US seized Russian-flagged oil tanker, MEA reacts

After reports emerged that three Indians were on board the Russian-flagged oil tanker seized by the US in the Atlantic Ocean for alleged Venezuela links, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said that it is closely monitoring the reports and is currently "ascertaining" the details of the nationals aboard the tanker. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

The US forces boarded the “Bella 1” tanker on Wednesday in the North Atlantic, after weeks of pursuit. According to a Reuters report, the tanker had been tracked from the Caribbean Sea.

During a weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We are closely following the developments, and we are ascertaining further details of the Indian nationals who are supposed to be there on the oil tanker."

The MEA's remarks come after a report by Russia Today claimed that three Indian nationals were among the crew members aboard the tanker.

Citing sources, RT reported that the vessel had a crew of 28, comprising 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, "three Indian citizens", and two Russian citizens.

MEA's remark was the first statement issued by the Indian Government following the seizure.

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker allegedly violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation. The command noted that the vessel was seized under a warrant issued by a US federal court. Originally named Bella 1, the tanker was sanctioned in 2024 and renamed Marinera

Russia’s reaction After the tanker was seized by the US, Russia issued a strong condemnation of the action, asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

In a Telegram statement on Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Transport announced that the tanker Marinera, originally named Bella 1, had received a temporary permit to sail under the Russian Federation flag as of December 24, 2025, in accordance with both Russian and international law.

The statement noted that the vessel was boarded by US Naval forces outside their territorial waters, following which contact with the vessel was lost.

"In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, freedom of navigation applies in high seas waters, and no state has the right to use force against vessels duly registered in the jurisdictions of other states," the Ministry of Transport said.

Moscow later also demanded that Washington ensure the humane and dignified treatment of Russian nationals aboard the seized tanker and called for their prompt return to their homeland, TASS reported.

Moscow also urged Washington not to impede the prompt return of Russian nationals from the tanker to Russia, stressing that their safety and legal rights must be fully upheld.