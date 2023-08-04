Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Three jawans injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

Three jawans injured in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Kulgam

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 07:36 PM IST

Three jawans have been injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir

Three jawans have been injured in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Security personnel conduct a search operation in Kulgam.(ANI file)

“Three (03) jawans got injured in the #encounter. They are being evacuated to hospital for treatment. Search in the area intensifies. Further details shall follow”, a J&K police spokesperson said. The encounter broke out in the higher reaches of the Halan forest area of Kulgam district.In another development, an army jawan who was reported missing from Kulgam last week was recovered on Thursday. Javaid Ahmad Wani, posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

"Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Although police did not divulge any details about Wani's missing case earlier, there were fears that he might have been abducted by terrorists.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kulgam jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP