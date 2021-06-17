Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Three killed, two injured as car falls into river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
india news

Three killed, two injured as car falls into river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

The accident occurred when the driver of the car, carrying five people, lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river which was in full spate near Jaitpur Road of the district at about 11.45 pm on Wednesday.
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Three people died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries when the vehicle fell into the Baya river. The bodies have been sent to Muzaffarpur for post-mortem. (GETTY IMAGES.)

Three people were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling fell into the Baya river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver of the car, carrying five people, lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river which was in full spate near Jaitpur Road of the district at about 11.45 pm on Wednesday.

“Three people died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries. The bodies have been sent to Muzaffarpur for post-mortem,” said RB Yadav, station house officer (SHO), Saraiya police station.

The deceased have been identified as Jeetan Kumar, a resident of Dharfri village and Nikki Sharma and Rajan Kumar – both residents of Madhopur village in Muzaffarpur district.

The kin of the deceased told the police that they had come to Mungrauli village under Saraiya police station area to attend a wedding.

A case is yet to be registered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP