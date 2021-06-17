Three killed, two injured as car falls into river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Three people were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling fell into the Baya river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver of the car, carrying five people, lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the river which was in full spate near Jaitpur Road of the district at about 11.45 pm on Wednesday.

“Three people died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries. The bodies have been sent to Muzaffarpur for post-mortem,” said RB Yadav, station house officer (SHO), Saraiya police station.

The deceased have been identified as Jeetan Kumar, a resident of Dharfri village and Nikki Sharma and Rajan Kumar – both residents of Madhopur village in Muzaffarpur district.

The kin of the deceased told the police that they had come to Mungrauli village under Saraiya police station area to attend a wedding.

A case is yet to be registered.