Three Maoists carrying 22 lakh bounty arrested in Jharkhand: Police

Three Maoists carrying a combined bounty of ₹22 lakh have been arrested from Kandra and Kanderbera localities of Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested trio had 79 cases pending against them, 20 of which are of major subversive acts of Maoist violence. (Representative file photo)

“Maoist regional committee member (RCM) Madan Mahato alias Charan with a bounty of ₹15 lakh, special area committee (SAC) member Ravi Singh Sardar alias Sagar alias Biren alias Fauzi Singh with a bounty of ₹5 lakh and his wife Meena Pahariya with a bounty of ₹2 lakh have been arrested in a joint operation by the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand police battalions from the Seraikela-Kharsawan district. This is another major step forward towards ending the Maoist menace in Jharkhand. We once again appeal to the remaining 10-12 Naxals to surrender or else get eliminated,” Narendra Kumar Singh, Jharkhand inspector general (IG, Operation), told HT on Wednesday.

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Singh added that an AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol, two magazines , walkie-talkie and large cache of ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

“Working on a pinpointed tip-off that Ravi Sardar alias Sagar alias Biren had come to the house of a person in Udaypur under the Kandra police station (PS) in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the joint team swiftly cordoned off the area and arrested Ravi Sardar. On the basis of information provided by him during interrogation, Madan Mahato alias Charan and Ravi’s wife Meena were arrested from the house of Bungrun alias Gopi Pahariya in Kanderbera under the Chandil PS of Seraikela-Kharsawan district,” a senior CRPF officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Madan Mahato, originally hailing from Karamsol village in West Midnapore district of West Bengal, was wanted in 35 cases pending in Ghatshila , Dhalbhumgarh, Patamda, Boram, MGM PS in East Singhbhum and Tonto, Jaraikela, Chotanagra and other PS in West Singhbhum district. He is accused of executing six major Maoist massacres and subversive acts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madan Mahato, originally hailing from Karamsol village in West Midnapore district of West Bengal, was wanted in 35 cases pending in Ghatshila , Dhalbhumgarh, Patamda, Boram, MGM PS in East Singhbhum and Tonto, Jaraikela, Chotanagra and other PS in West Singhbhum district. He is accused of executing six major Maoist massacres and subversive acts. {{/usCountry}}

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The arrested trio had 79 cases pending against them, 20 of which are of major subversive acts of Maoist violence.