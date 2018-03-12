Three militants killed in an encounter; shutdown in Srinagar

Three militants, including one who allegedly killed a policeman in Srinagar last month, were shot dead in an encounter with security forces early on Monday, police said.

Two of the slain militants have been identified as Eisa Fazili of Srinagar and Syed Owais Shafi of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, while the identity of the third is being ascertained, a police statement said.

Apprehensions over law and order prompted a spontaneous shutdown in many parts of Srinagar, including the commercial hub of Lal Chowk.

Based on information regarding the presence of militants, security forces started a search in Hakoora area of Anantnag district. A gun-battle ensued when the militants fired on the search team, officials said.

Police said AK 47 rifles, pistols and hand grenades were recovered from the encounter site.

A senior police officer said Fazili, who hails from the Soura locality of Srinagar city, was involved in the killing of police constable Farooq Ahmed Yatoo when he was on duty as a guard outside the residence of separatist leader Fazal Haq Qureshi, who survived an attempt on his life in 2009.

Terror outfit Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the killing of constable Yatoo on their official channel. Police sources say Fazili’s relation with the IS is a matter of investigation, and hinted at his ideological inclination towards the outfit. Media reports said Fazili was studying engineering at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (BGSB) University in Rajouri in Jammu region before joining the militant ranks last year.

Funeral update on Facebook

When news of the encounter broke through the Valley, Fazili’s father, Naeem Fazili, used Facebook to share the news of his son’s death.

“As per reliable sources, my son Eisa Fazili has left for heavenly abode,” wrote Naeem, a school principal.

Later in the morning, as preparations for Eisa’s funeral were underway, Naeem wrote, “It is for the information of all nears and dears (sic) that Nimaaz-e-Jinaaza of my son Mohammad Eisa Fazili... will be held at 3 pm sharp near his residence at Sharjah Ground, 90 Feet Road, Ahmednagar, Srinagar.”