Three militants killed in gunfight in north Kashmir's Sopore
Three militants killed in gunfight in north Kashmir’s Sopore

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:18 PM IST
Three unidentified militants were killed in a gunfight in north Kashmir’s Seer Jagir village late on Monday, police said.

On a specific input, police, CRPF and the army launched a search and cordon operation at Seer Jagir village in Sopore on Monday night. The operation turned into an exchange of fire that continued till morning. Police said the identity of the militants is still being ascertained.

A police spokesperson said, “Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site.” During the exchange of fire, police snapped mobile internet in Sopore town and also suspended the railway service between Srinagar and Baramulla, as the railway line passes through the village.

The killing comes a day after police killed TRF chief Abbas Shiekh and his deputy Saqib Manzoor in Srinagar in an operation.

With the toll in Sopore gunfight, police said the number of militants killed in Kashmir this year has reached 100.

“Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia and people of #Kashmir have led to #neutralisation of more than 100 #terrorists in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division,” J&K police tweeted while quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Police said among the 100 militants killed this year, most are locals and top commanders of different outfits.

