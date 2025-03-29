Three more cases filed against comedian Kunal Kamra

Mumbai: Three more cases were registered against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Saturday in connection with a controversial joke allegedly aimed at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, police said. Kamra’s parody song did not directly identify anyone but offended the workers of Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction. They vandalised Habitat studio in Khar following its release of the song (PTI)

“Several cases have been registered across the state against Kamra (36). These cases are now being transferred to us as the offence occurred within our jurisdiction at Habitat Studio, where the show was recorded. We have received three cases registered elsewhere, which have been re-registered at the Kharghar police station. However, all the cases will be merged as they relate to the same set of allegations,” a police officer from the Khar police station said.

The controversy revolves around Kamra’s satirical song, which was a modified version of a Hindi track from the 1997 film Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The song, which critiqued the 2022 rebellion led by Eknath Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray and his eventual ascension to the chief minister’s post with the BJP’s backing, sparked strong reactions.

Following its release, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers vandalised Habitat studio in Khar, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to initiate demolition of parts of the premises.

Of the new cases registered on Saturday, one was based on a complaint lodged by Sanjay Bhujbal, Shiv Sena’s Jalgaon city chief, representing Eknath Shinde’s party. The second case was registered based on a complaint by Sunil Jadhav, a hotelier and Shiv Sena city chief of Nandgaon in Nashik. Jadhav claimed that Kamra’s comments were intended to create hatred against the party leader. The third case was filed after a complaint lodged by Mayur Borse, Manmad city chief of Shinde’s party.

“We have registered all three cases under sections 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said the police officer.

The Mumbai Police have already sent two summonses to Kamra, asking him to appear before an investigating officer by March 31.

Kamra declined to appear before the police in Mumbai, citing death threats from party members, and requested a week’s time to do so.

“The Madras High Court has granted Kamra interim protection from arrest for his slanderous comments. We will present our side before the High Court,” the police officer added.

The first case was registered against Kamra by Shiv Sena member of legislative assembly (MLA) Muraji Patel. The FIR was later transferred to the Khar police station in Mumbai.

