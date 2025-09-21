3 spectators electrocuted during kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

A sudden storm made an 11-kV power line contact the iron pole of the spectator tent, electrocuting several people during the kabaddi match.
Three people were electrocuted and three others sustained burn injuries when a spectator tent came into contact with a high-tension power line during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Saturday, PTI reported, citing police.
The incident occurred in Ravaswahi village, under the Baderajpur development block, while the match was in progress, a police official stated.
The deceased have been identified as Satish Netam, a player who was also among the spectators, along with Shyamlal Netam and Sunil Shori, all residents of nearby villages.
According to the report, a sudden storm caused an 11-kV power line to touch the iron pole of the tent erected for viewers, leading to electric shocks among several spectators.
Local residents rushed six affected individuals to a hospital in Vishrampuri, where three were pronounced dead. Two of the injured were later transferred to a specialised medical centre due to the severity of their condition, the official added.
Police have said that further investigation into the incident is underway.
