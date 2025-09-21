Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
3 spectators electrocuted during kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

HT News Desk
Sept 21, 2025 09:59 am IST

A sudden storm made an 11-kV power line contact the iron pole of the spectator tent, electrocuting several people during the kabaddi match.

Three people were electrocuted and three others sustained burn injuries when a spectator tent came into contact with a high-tension power line during a kabaddi match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Saturday, PTI reported, citing police.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Netam, a player who was also among the spectators, along with Shyamlal Netam and Sunil Shori, all residents of nearby villages.(PTI)
The incident occurred in Ravaswahi village, under the Baderajpur development block, while the match was in progress, a police official stated.

The deceased have been identified as Satish Netam, a player who was also among the spectators, along with Shyamlal Netam and Sunil Shori, all residents of nearby villages.

According to the report, a sudden storm caused an 11-kV power line to touch the iron pole of the tent erected for viewers, leading to electric shocks among several spectators.

Local residents rushed six affected individuals to a hospital in Vishrampuri, where three were pronounced dead. Two of the injured were later transferred to a specialised medical centre due to the severity of their condition, the official added.

Police have said that further investigation into the incident is underway.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

