New Delhi, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MPs Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, amid indications that six to seven lawmakers of the party are preparing to switch to the ruling Sena.

Three Uddhav loyalist MPs approach LS speaker Birla amid defection buzz in Shiv Sena (UBT)

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Following the meeting, Desai told reporters that they have submitted a representation to the speaker urging him to guard against any unlawful defection.

"Under the law, one cannot simply merge with a party even if they have the support of two-thirds of the MPs. Only the original party can merge if a group has the required two-thirds strength," he said.

"The discretion lies with the speaker. So if a group claiming to have two-thirds support approaches to merge with another party, that group cannot be recognised under the rules as only the original party can merge under the provisions. Even if there are six MPs, it does not matter," Desai added.

The Shiv Sena has nine MPs in the Lok Sabha and at least six will have to jump ship together to escape disqualification under the anti-defection law.

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{{^usCountry}} Raut, who previously alleged that some Maharashtra MPs were being offered " ₹50 crore" to switch sides, said Birla assured them that he would factor in every aspect of the law before taking any decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raut, who previously alleged that some Maharashtra MPs were being offered " ₹50 crore" to switch sides, said Birla assured them that he would factor in every aspect of the law before taking any decision. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The speaker is a respectable person and he told us that he would keep in mind all aspects if anyone comes to meet him," Raut said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The speaker is a respectable person and he told us that he would keep in mind all aspects if anyone comes to meet him," Raut said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Apart from Sawant and Desai, Shiv Sena MP Rajabhau Waje has declared that he remains loyal to party supremo Uddhav Thackeray. The other six MPs are being seen as potential defectors to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from Sawant and Desai, Shiv Sena MP Rajabhau Waje has declared that he remains loyal to party supremo Uddhav Thackeray. The other six MPs are being seen as potential defectors to the ruling Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shortly before meeting Birla, Raut claimed at a press conference that MPs of the Shiv Sena were being lured with money. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly before meeting Birla, Raut claimed at a press conference that MPs of the Shiv Sena were being lured with money. {{/usCountry}}

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"I was told that the rate is ₹50 crore and that ₹15 crore each would be delivered by tonight. They were allegedly unwilling to board the aircraft without receiving the money," Raut said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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