Home / India News / Three workers died in a factory in Raipur
india news

Three workers died in a factory in Raipur

The tank was used to ferment molasses and tobacco, which might have led to building of some poisonous gas, a police officer said
Purshottam Sahu, Netram Sahu and Jogeshwar Uike were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 01:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Three workers died while cleaning a tank at a ‘gudakhu’ manufacturing unit located in Raipur’s Sadar Bazar area on Friday night, Raipur superintendent of police Prashant Agarwal said .

‘Gudakhu’ is a paste-like mix made from powdered tobacco and molasses, used widely in Orissa, Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states.

“ The tank was used to ferment molasses and tobacco, which led to some poisonous gas. Purshottam Sahu (28), Netram Sahu (59) and Jogeshwar Uike (40) were cleaning a tank used to mix raw materials when they suddenly fell unconscious,” the SP said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment, he added.

“We have registered a case and the exact cause of death will be known after we get the autopsy reports,” the SP added.

