Three youths killed, four hurt in road accident at Khed Shivapur

A birthday celebration turned tragic after a group of three youths were killed while four of their friends sustained grievous injuries and one escaped unhurt in an accident at Shindewadi near Khed Shivapur on Pune-Satara road at 1:30am on Monday.

The friends were celebrating Sushil Gopal Kamble’s (23) birthday at the Taljai slums area, according to the police. When they left the area to head towards the dargah of Qamar Ali Darvesh, they were hit by a speeding truck.

The victims were on three bikes - three each on two bikes and two others on the third one - and were on their way to Khed Shivapur Dargah of Qamar Ali Darvesh, police said.

The accident spot is located at a distance of 24km from Pune. The accident comes just three days after nine youths were killed in a road accident when their car collided head-on with a speeding truck at Kadamwakvasti in Loni Kalbhor on July 20.

In the latest accident, the deceased have been identified as ,Sushil Kamble, Suraj Kaka Shinde (24) and Aniket Bharat Randive (23). The injured have been identified as Karan Jadhav, Rakesh Karhade, Amar Kamble and Chetan Lokhande and they have been admitted to Shloka Hospital near Sasewadi.

The Rajgad police have arrested Suresh Sushil, driver of the speeding truck for rash driving. According to the police, the friends were at the Taljai hills locality for a celebration and then headed towards the Khed Shivapur dargah on their two-wheelers via Katraj and reached Shindewadi. However, while they were on their way, a speeding truck hit them leading to the accident. Kamble, Shinde and Randive died on the spot while the others fell down and sustained serious head and leg injuries along with wounds all over the face and bodies, police said.

According to the police, none of them were wearing their helmets at the time of the accident.

Assistant police inspector (API) Dattatreya Darade of Rajgad police station said that the youths were riding three motorcycles bearing number MH 12 LE 2635, MH12 LL 2079 and MH 12 RD 5174, when their bikes were hit by a speeding truck from behind near Kirloskar company on the highway.

“We have lodged a case of rash and negligent driving against Suresh Sushil, a resident of Haryana, who was driving the truck. The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem was performed,” said Darade.

The accused has been arrested under 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 02:28 IST