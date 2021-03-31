IND USA
Police have identified the accused and have launched raids to arrest him. (Representational image)
Three-year-old girl raped in Raipur, police hunt for accused

The girl who was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening in a serious condition is said to be stable now.
By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 08:17 AM IST

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an acquaintance of her family on the outskirts of the Chhattisgarh capital, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the accused has been identified and they have lunched raids to arrest him.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

“We have identified the accused, who is a labourer and police teams have been formed to arrest him. The accused was known to the family of the victim since he was living in the same locality. He will be arrested soon,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur, Ajay Yadav.

Police said that on Monday when everyone was celebrating Holi, the accused raped the girl and fled from the locality.

The locals rushed the girl to a government hospital in Raipur on Monday evening.

“On Monday, the girl’s condition was critical but on Tuesday she was stable according to doctors,” said Yadav.

In February, 16-year-old girl was raped by nine men in the tribal dominated Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The girl and her friend were returning home from school when nine people stopped the duo. The accused then thrashed the boy until he fell unconscious. Subsequently, the accused took the girl inside a nearby jungle and raped her. All nine accused were arrested two days after the crime.

