'Throw them out': What led to scuffle between BJP MLAs, marshals in Jammu and Kashmir assembly?

Chaos in Jammu and Kashmir assembly: A brawl broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs and marshals of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Thursday, November 7, after the Speaker directed the eviction of Opposition members who had stormed the well during their protest over the special status resolution. BJP MLAs pin down marshal after a brawl broke out over a banner on the restoration of Article 370 displayed by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA and brother of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

The incident took place after repeated disruptions in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, leading to heated exchanges and a brawl between the members and marshals. The conflict escalated after the BJP members continued to protest the resolution even after the Speaker's adjournment of the proceedings.

On Wednesday, the J&K assembly passed a resolution, brought by the ruling National Conference (NC), asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring of Article 370 or special status of the erstwhile state and hold dialogue with the elected representatives over the issue.

What happened in J&K assembly? 10 points

The brawl broke out after BJP MLAs clashed with marshals in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, leading to a chaotic scene inside the legislative chamber. The Opposition protested against the resolution, which calls for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, was the catalyst for the clashes. The protest involved the storming of the well of the House by opposition members, further inflaming tensions. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered the eviction of protesting BJP members, leading to a direct confrontation between the BJP and assembly marshals. The Speaker’s actions were intended to bring the situation under control. BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma was speaking against the resolution when the protest began, voicing strong opposition to the resolution and its implications. His speech was interrupted by the opposition’s disruption, which intensified the uproar. Awami Ittehad Party leader and MLA Langate Sheikh Khursheed, the brother of Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid, jumped into the assembly's well with a banner demanding the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, triggering an immediate reaction from BJP members. His act was seen as a challenge to the BJP's stance on the special status issue. The banner read, “Articles 370 and 35A be restored”. BJP members snatched and tore the banner, leading to a brief physical altercation between the two sides. Assembly adjourned for 15 minutes by the Speaker in an attempt to calm down the situation. However, despite the adjournment, BJP members continued their protests, making it clear that they were not backing down on the issue. As the din continued, almost all MLAs stood on their feet. The BJP members raised slogans "Balidaan huway jahan Mukherjee woh Kashmir hamara hai" while NC MLAs stated "Jis Kashmir ko khoon say seencha, woh Kashmir hamara hai". As the uproar continued, the Speaker issued directions that nothing should be recorded or reported. The Speaker then directed marshalling out of BJP members who stormed the well, leading to a scuffle between assembly marshals and the BJP MLAs. "They deserve it, throw them out," the Speaker said. The lone BJP woman MLA, Shagun Parihar, then stood at a table, but soon, female marshals were called in to deal with her. As the BJP MLAs were marshalled out, they came to blows with the marshals. Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the House amidst thumping of tables by the treasury benches. While the NC members raised the slogans of "Jammu Kashmir ki awaaz kya, (Article) 370 aur kya", BJP MLAs raised "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

(With inputs from PTI)